STELLAR SENIORS: Chattanooga has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Mocs points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 79.5 points per game against SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 67 per game they put up in non-conference play.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 28.6 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 11-1 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mocs are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Terriers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 6-6 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com