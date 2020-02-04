FEARLESS FRESHMEN: VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Keydets points this season, although their production has fallen to 37 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Terriers have allowed only 64.5 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.4 per game they gave up over 11 non-conference games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 30.3 percent of the 185 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 95.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 61 points. The Keydets are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Wofford is a perfect 9-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-8 when fewer than four Terriers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Division I teams.

