BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Dru Smith is putting up 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Tigers. Jeremiah Tilmon has complemented D. Smith and is maintaining an average of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Terriers are led by Storm Murphy, who is averaging 17.8 points.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 61.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.