BOTTOM LINE: Butler squares off against Wofford in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Tuesday. Butler beat Minnesota by eight points, while Wofford fell 80-79 to William & Mary.

SENIOR STUDS: Butler has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Nze, Sean McDermott, Aaron Thompson and Kamar Baldwin have combined to account for 62 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Nathan Hoover has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.