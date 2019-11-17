New Orleans (1-3) was led by Bryson Robinson and Troy Green with 14 points apiece.

Both teams traded leads in the early going of the first half. The first eight minutes featured six lead changes and eight ties before Mississippi State started to grab control. Woodard’s offensive putback capped off a 10-4 run by the Bulldogs and gave Mississippi State a 36-25 lead with 2:33 left in the half.

Woodard ended the first half with 15 points and nine board as Mississippi State led 38-28. The Bulldogs shot 52% in the half and held a 21-11 advantage on the boards. New Orleans shot 44% in the opening half and the Privateers had five first-half turnovers.

Mississippi State had eight turnovers in the first half and made just 2 of 10 shots beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

New Orleans: As the preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference, New Orleans has a difficult nonconference slate before reaching conference activity. The Privateers have already played at Butler and SMU and still have road trips to nationally-ranked LSU and Memphis left on the December slate.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs continued to thrive on the defensive end. After allowing 69 points to Florida International in the opener, Mississippi State has held three straight opponents under 60 points.

UP NEXT

New Orleans: The Privateers conclude their four-game road swing next Sunday with a trip to Hawaii.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs take to the road for the first time this season and open the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C. The Bulldogs face Tulane in the first round on Thursday.

