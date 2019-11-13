Baskets by Gillespie and Woolfolk in the final 1½ minutes of the first half put the Seminoles up by double figures for good. Florida State outscored the Dolphins by eight in the third quarter to lead by 21 and led by as many as 37 in the final minute of the fourth period when the Seminoles outscored Jacksonville 25-12.
Florida State had a 40-20 advantage in points in the paint and took advantage of 24 Jacksonville turnovers with Woolfolk making five steals.
Destiny Marshall scored 20 points with eight rebounds for Jacksonville (1-2).
