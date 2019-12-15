Qadashah Hoppie scored 16 points and Alissa Alston came off the bench to contribute 15 for St. John’s (6-4).

Florida State has started 10-0 for the second time in three seasons and the fourth time in program history. All of those 10-0 starts have come since 2004-05 under coach Sue Semrau, who is in her 23rd season as FSU’s coach.

TAKEAWAYS

St. John’s: The Red Storm shot just 11 of 28 (28.6%) in the second half and couldn’t keep pace with Florida State.

Florida State: The Seminoles were tough on defense, forcing 18 turnovers, which led to 29 points.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Plays host to Fairfield on Friday.

Florida State: Plays host to North Florida on Wednesday.

