TEAM LEADERS: High Point’s John-Michael Wright has averaged 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Eric Coleman Jr. has put up 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Fleming has averaged 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while Ty Jones has put up 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up just 73.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 80.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.FLEMING JR. IS A FORCE: Fleming has connected on 20.8 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-10 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 65.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-9 when fewer than four Buccaneers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Panthers have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

