SUPER SENIORS: Valparaiso’s Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Freeman-Liberty has accounted for 41 percent of all Valparaiso field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-2 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. High Point has an assist on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three outings while Valparaiso has assists on 55 of 85 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season and 27.6 per game over their last five games.

