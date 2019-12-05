Hunter Woods had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (3-7). Zac Ervin added 16 points.
High Point plays Florida Atlantic on the road next Saturday. Elon plays Campbell on the road next Tuesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.