SUPER SENIORS: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 42 percent of all Raiders scoring this season, though that figure has decreased to 34 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

THREAT FROM DEEP: Wright State’s Gentry has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 14 over the last three games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last four road games, scoring 87 points, while allowing 75.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 11th among Division I teams. The Detroit defense has allowed 79.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 288th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD