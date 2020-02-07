SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Brad Brechting has put up 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 72.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they put up against non-conference competition.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 68.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense is ranked seventh in the country by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Oakland has only averaged 65.5 points per game, which ranks 275th.

