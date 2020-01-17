BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 14.9 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 9.1 points and 8.8 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Penguins have scored 70 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66.1 per game they recorded over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 28.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Youngstown State is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 65.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 81 points per game.

