LEADING THE WAY: Weber State’s Cody John has averaged 11 points while Khameron Davis has put up 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 13.4 points and four rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.