West Virginia transfer D’Angelo Hunter scored 14 points for Nicholls State (6-5), including a three-point play that helped erase a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 43-all with 16:43 left. But the Colonels never retook the lead.

Culver scored six points during an ensuing 20-5 run that gave the Mountaineers a 63-48 lead with 8:57 left. Nicholls State got no closer than 11 points after that.

Nicholls State committed 17 turnovers and shot 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range.

West Virginia outrebounded Nicholls State 44-27, including 19-9 on the offensive glass.

BIG PICTURE

Nicholls State: The Colonels, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped, are third in Division I with 21.2 forced turnovers a game and are fourth with an average of 11.2 steals. They forced 16 turnovers and had nine steals Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Nicholls State 39-6. Both Culver and Tshiebwe had their third double-doubles of the season.

UP NEXT

Nicholls State: Hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christian on Wednesday.

West Virginia: Plays at Youngstown State on Dec. 21.

