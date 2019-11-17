SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have collectively scored 41 percent of all Bears scoring this season.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 29.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD