SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 38.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

MAKE THE FREEBIES: Oklahoma State is 6-0 when shooting at least 76.5 percent from the foul line and 3-4 when falling shy of that mark. West Virginia is 10-0 when it makes at least 60 percent of its free throws and 1-2 this year, otherwise.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: West Virginia has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Mountaineers have held opposing shooters to 35.7 percent.

