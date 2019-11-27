STEPPING UP: The Shockers have been led by Trey Wade and Erik Stevenson. Wade has averaged 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while Stevenson has put up 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Jermaine Haley and Oscar Tshiebwe, who have combined to score 23.4 points per outing.TERRIFIC TREY: Wade has connected on 50 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Shockers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has an assist on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its past three contests while Wichita State has assists on 50 of 78 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia gets to the line more often than any other Big 12 team. The Mountaineers have averaged 24.8 free throws per game this season.

