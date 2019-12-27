CREATING OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Cowboys scored 71.9 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD