DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 2-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Bengals gave up 86.9 points per game while scoring 74.1 per contest. Wyoming went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 71.9 points and giving up 78.3 per game in the process.
