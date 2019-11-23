TEAM LEADERS: This will be a Las Vegas homecoming for Buffaloes sophomore Tyler Bey, who is averaging 15 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals this season. He has been complemented nicely by McKinley Wright IV, who’s putting up 14.7 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. On the other bench, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while Hunter Thompson has put up 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Colorado defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.9 percent of all possessions, the 29th-best rate in the nation. Wyoming has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.4 percent through six games (ranking the Cowboys 268th among Division I teams).

