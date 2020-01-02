FRESHMAN QUARTET: Colorado State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens, David Roddy and Kris Martin have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 73.7 points per game against MWC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has accounted for 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Colorado State has 64 assists on 91 field goals (70.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Wyoming has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Wyoming has scored 69.3 points and allowed 66.3 points over its last three games. Colorado State has averaged 86.3 points and given up 77.7 over its last three.

