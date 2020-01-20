LEADING THE CHARGE: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.5 points and five assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cowboys have scored 61.9 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 57 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has accounted for 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Wyoming has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 68.3 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 55.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cowboys have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Wyoming has assists on 37 of 59 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 56.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aztecs fourth among Division I teams. The Wyoming offense has averaged 60.2 points through 20 games (ranked 309th, nationally).

