SENIOR STUDS: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, Nate Grimes and New Williams have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 63.6 points per game against MWC opponents so far, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed in non-conference play.

AD

KEY FACILITATOR: Hunter Maldonado has directly created 60 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Wyoming has 34 assists on 57 field goals (59.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Fresno State has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a team has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com