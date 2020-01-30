VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 52 percent of Seton Hall’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Xavier, Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McKnight has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Xavier has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. Seton Hall has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.1 points while giving up 56.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Musketeers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Seton Hall has an assist on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) over its past three outings while Xavier has assists on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Pirates have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season, including 24.9 per game over their 10-game winning streak.

