FUELING THE OFFENSE: Paul Scruggs has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Scruggs has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 12-1 when scoring at least 73.
STREAK STATS: Georgetown has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 78 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 79.1 points per game.
