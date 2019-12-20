ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Musketeers. TCU has 58 assists on 89 field goals (65.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Xavier has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.