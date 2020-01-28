PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of Xavier’s points this season. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 73 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 113 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Howard has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 50 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Eagles. Xavier has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three outings while Marquette has assists on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 11.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

