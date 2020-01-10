OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bruner has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Yale field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale went 9-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs scored 83 points per contest in those 13 games.

