BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its eighth straight win over Brown at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The last victory for the Bears at Yale was a 75-66 win on Jan. 15, 2010.

LEADING THE WAY: Yale’s Paul Atkinson has averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Eric Monroe has put up 5.6 points and 4.9 assists. For the Bears, Tamenang Choh has averaged 12.9 points and eight rebounds while Zach Hunsaker has put up 10.8 points.TERRIFIC TAMENANG: Choh has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 53.6 percent of his foul shots this season.