SENIOR STUDS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 48 percent of all Bears points this season, although that trio’s production has dropped to 22 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 64.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Yale’s Azar Swain has attempted 139 3-pointers and has connected on 33.1 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent this year. That rate is the 22nd-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Yale stands at just 25.6 percent (ranked 266th).

