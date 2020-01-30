TEAM LEADERS: Yale’s Paul Atkinson has averaged 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 12.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Lions, Mike Smith has averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Ike Nweke has put up 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Smith has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-10 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Yale’s Azar Swain has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 32.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 21 over the last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 35.4 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com