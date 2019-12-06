LEADING THE WAY: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.1 points and four rebounds while James Karnik has put up 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 11.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has directly created 43 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. Cohen has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Yale is a perfect 5-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bulldogs are 2-3 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STINGY DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 34.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 34.2 percent.

