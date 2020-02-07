PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For UTSA, Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 83 percent of all Roadrunners points over their last five.

AD

AD

RAMPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 63.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they put up over 10 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and seven assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK SCORING: Charlotte has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 64.8 points while giving up 54.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTSA offense has scored 78.8 points per game, the 25th-highest figure in Division I. Charlotte has only averaged 67.4 points per game, which ranks 249th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com