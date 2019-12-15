Overall, the Wildcats (5-4) were 26 for 64 (40.6%) from the field, including 3 for 19 on 3-pointers.

Zeke Moore had 18 points to lead SIU-Edwards (2-8).

Northwestern was playing without starter Pete Nance, who was serving a team-issued one-game suspension for “failure to adhere to program standards.”

The sophomore forward is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season. He had 14 points and six rebounds in the Wildcats’ 58-44 loss last week at Purdue.

The Wildcats had a slim 31-25 halftime lead mainly because they couldn’t find any consistency on the offensive end — especially from beyond the 3-point arc where they were 2 for 10.

At the start of the second half, Northwestern put together its best offensive stretch to that point with a 16-6 run in the first five minutes to open a 47-31 lead.

But then the Wildcats suddenly went cold again and were held scoreless for 3:16 as SIU-Edwardsville ran off eight stretch to make it 47-39.

Young ended the drought with a basket inside with 11:46 to play. Shamar Wright answered with a 3-pointer at the other end to trim the lead to seven, but the Wildcats then ran off the next nine points for a 58-42 edge with just under seven minutes to go.

BIG PICTURE

SIU-Edwardsville: The Cougars had one of their better efforts of the season, especially on the defensive end. The difference was they had no answer for Young inside.

Northwestern: For whatever reason, the Wildcats have struggled against lower-level Division I programs, and this game was no exception. They just don’t seem to play loose and free when facing a team they are expected to beat.

UP NEXT

SIU-Edwardsville at Winthrop on Tuesday.

Northwestern hosts No. 16 Michigan State on Wednesday night.

