LEADING THE CHARGE: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 10 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 16 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 8.9 points and nine rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Quisenberry has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. Quisenberry has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Penguins are 4-6 when scoring any fewer than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 20.7 foul shots per game this season.

