WINLESS WHEN: The Penguins are 0-5 when they allow at least 73 points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Jaguars are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 0-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

