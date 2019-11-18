COLD SPELL: NC Central has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.
