BOTTOM LINE: NC Central and Youngstown State look to bounce back from losses. NC Central fell short in an 87-58 game at Louisville on Sunday. Youngstown State lost 73-61 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Darius Quisneberry is averaging 15 points to lead the way for the Penguins. Complementing Quisneberry is Naz Bohannon, who is producing 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Eagles have been led by Jibri Blount, who is averaging a double-double with 10.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 10 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.