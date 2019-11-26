LAST TIME: Youngstown State scored 104 and came away with a 38-point win over Westminster (PA) when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State went 2-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Penguins scored 71.2 points per contest across those 11 games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.