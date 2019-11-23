Both teams committed three turnovers, but Illinois State managed only 142 yards total offense and were 0 for 12 on third-down conversions. Two Redbirds quarterbacks were 3-of-16 passing for 30 yards. The Penguins had only 83 yards passing but 187 on the ground.

On the final play of the game, Youngstown senior quarterback Nate Mays, who was knocked out for the season against North Dakota State on Nov. 2 with a leg injury, was helped out onto the field to take the snap and take a knee.

