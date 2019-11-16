Sione Finau ran 16 times for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (6-4). Micah Simon led the receivers with seven catches for 76 yards and Talon Shumway caught two touchdown passes.

Austin Lee returned an interception for a touchdown to open the scoring for BYU in the first quarter and 321-pound defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga ran in a 3-yard TD in the middle of the fourth.

Malakai Rango carried 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (3-8).

