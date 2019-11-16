Marcellus Johnson ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Bailey Giffen kicked four field goals, including a 51-yarder in the first quarter, for the Cardinals (4-7, 2-6).
The Huskies’ Gino Garcia had a 46-yard field goal attempt blocked by Michael Lawson with 3:18 remaining. On the ensuing drive, Lamar got to the Houston Baptist 33 but threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 with 1:15 to play.
