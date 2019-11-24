Ballock’s 3-pointer midway through the half extended the Blue Jays’ lead to 64-49. North Florida never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 17. North Florida remained winless on the road and now has dropped two straight.
