Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 23 points. Chris Clark added 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Red Raiders (5-2) trailed 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation, but forced overtime with an 8-0 run. Clarke tied with a layup with 33 seconds remaining.

AD

Creighton improved to 3-1 all-time against Texas Tech.

TIP-INS

Creighton: Thursday night’s loss to San Diego State snapped a six-game winning streak by the Bluejays in Las Vegas. Creighton had won the Las Vegas Classic in 2008 and Las Vegas Invitational in 2012. The loss was their first here since 1987.

Texas Tech: Rough stay for the Red Raiders in Las Vegas. They lost 72-61 to Iowa on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Texas Tech visits DePaul on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD