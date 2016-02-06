The Washington Post

With the junior point guard forced by a sore back into the first missed game of his career, the Cavaliers struggled on offense and were forced to rely on defense and rebounding.

More than six years after retiring from his Hall of Fame tenure at U-Conn., Calhoun, 76, has brought some old colleagues and his old fire to University of Saint Joseph, a first-year men’s basketball program.

The Spartans' No. 3 scorer and perhaps their top defender was ruled out for the remainder of the season this week, but the team has plowed along just fine without Joshua Langford so far.

Nashville drops deal to take Gutman on loan from Celtic

Celtic signs young Americans Gutman and Perez

Celtic signs young Americans Gutman and Perez

Gary Woodland, the event's defending champion, called Amy Bockerstette of Paradise Valley Community College "an inspiration" and "our hero."

The coach has rebuilt Tennessee to the No. 1 ranking, and he's feeling expansive about his four decades in the sport.

The Terps open their season Saturday aiming for their sixth consecutive Final Four led by two high school quarterbacks, Logan Wisnauskas and Jared Bernhardt.

Your daily guide to the world of sports on television and radio.

Based on group’s report, regents recommended retaining DJ Durkin as coach; he was fired a day later amid public outrage.

The sophomore's improvement since withdrawing from the NBA draft last spring has fueled both his college team and his pro prospects. It could also give his freshman teammate a model for his path forward.

Montgomery’s pay marks a considerable increase from what Maryland paid Matt Canada, the school’s last offensive coordinator.

So your team has had a tough couple of weeks. But if it's St. John's, Indiana, Ohio State or one of several others in a power conference, relax. There's plenty of time to solidify a spot in the bracket.

After a letdown against Illinois, the Terrapins are trying to reignite the fire that carried them to a seven-game winning streak.

Taking a spin around the sports dial.

For the fourth straight year, the Maryland coach hosted local Special Olympians at a clinic.

