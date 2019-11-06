KENT, Ohio — Anthony Roberts scored a career-high 18 points and teammate Kalin Bennett, the first player with autism to receive a Division I basketball scholarship, made his debut as Kent State defeated Division III opponent Hiram 97-58 on Wednesday night.

Bennett, a 6-foot-11, 300-pound freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, entered with game in the final six minutes and scored his first collegiate basket with 2½ minutes left on a left-handed hook in the paint. He finished 1 of 3 from the floor with two rebounds and a block.