Matt Barnes, last season’s secondary coach who became the primary play-caller after coordinator Kerry Coombs was demoted during the season, was been named the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
Day had previously replaced Coombs with Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and linebackers coach Al Washington also won’t be returning to the Buckeyes.
Coombs, the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, was ousted after the defense struggled last season against better teams, notably in a 35-28 loss to Oregon and a 42-27 setback at Michigan.
