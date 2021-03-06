The dramatic sequence was set up by a pass interference call on the Bulldogs in the end zone on a fourth-and-10 play from the 25.
Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) was in control until a fumble and an interception allowed The Citadel to scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
The tying touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Jaylan Adams to Raleigh Webb on third-and-9, came with 41 seconds left. That came after Adams kept the drive alive on a tightrope 9-yard scramble on the left sideline on a fourth-and-7 from the Chattanooga 21 with 1:38 to play.
Adams finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run on the first possession of OT.
Chattanooga has defeated the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2), who played four games in the fall, three-straight times by one point.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.