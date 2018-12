2018 AP Division III All-America Team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jackson Erdmann, junior, Saint John’s (Minn.)

Running backs — Markeith Miller, senior, Mary-Hardin-Baylor; Lamar Carswell, senior, Trine

Linemen — Nate Trewyn, senior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Colton Hall, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Sharmore Clarke, sophomore, North Central; Dan Greenheck, junior, Saint John’s (Minn.); Caleb Ferdilus, senior, Brockport



In this Sept. 1, 2018, photo, St. John’s (Minn.) quarterback Jackson Erdmann throws a pass against the University of Wisconsin-Stout during an NCAA college football game in Collegeville, Minn. Erdmann was named to The Associated Press Division III All-America Team, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) (Associated Press)

Tight end — Ryan Curtiss, junior, Muhlenberg

Wide receivers — Andrew Wolf, sophomore, Washington & Jefferson; Will Gillach, senior, Saint John’s (Minn.)

All-purpose player — Jeffrey Barnett, senior, Trine

Kicker — Derik Judka, freshman, North Central

DEFENSE

Linemen — Harry Henschler, senior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Frankie Feaster, junior, Muhlenberg; Nick Giorgio, senior, Springfield; Andrew Roesch, junior, Mount Union

Linebackers — Danny Robinson, senior, Mount Union; Jalen Martin, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Eric Stevenson, senior, Wheaton

Backs — Louis Berry IV, senior, Mount Union; Jefferson Fritz, sophomore, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Max Jackson, senior, Saint John’s (Minn.); Duke Mackle, senior, Linfield

Punter — Austin Baker, senior, Heidelberg

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Broc Rutter, junior, North Central

Running backs — Le’Anthony Reasnover, senior, Eureka; Josh Petruccelli, sophomore, Mount Union

Linemen — Sam Sook, senior, Ohio Northern; Chris Neu, senior, RPI; Caleb Riggleman, senior, Marietta; Joe Figueroa, junior, Johns Hopkins; Drew Yeager, junior, Centre

Tight end — Danny Disbrow, senior, John Carroll

Wide receivers — Justin Hill, junior, Mount Union; Brad Bonomini, senior, Franklin

All-purpose player — Reese Childress, senior, Hardin-Simmons

Kicker — Nick DiCairano, junior, Endicott

DEFENSE

Linemen — Austin Dean, senior, Brockport; Joey Longoria, junior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Michael Nobile, freshman, Delaware Valley; Nathan Brinker, senior, Saint John’s (Minn.)

Linebackers — Chris Miller, senior, Hardin-Simmons; Jonathan Seay, junior, Wittenberg; Sam Romanski, junior, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Backs — Trevor Staley, senior, Illinois Wesleyan; Reginald Cole, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Rashad Baker, senior, Brockport; Matt Arita, senior, Brockport

Punter — Michael Raczak, junior, Widener

___

