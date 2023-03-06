Moody leads Montana past Idaho State in Big Sky quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho — Aanen Moody scored 28 points to propel Montana to an 83-74 victory over Idaho State on Monday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Moody added seven assists and five rebounds for the fourth-seeded Grizzlies (17-13). Brandon Whitney scored 18 on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line. Josh Bannan pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.